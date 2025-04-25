Wienerberger's Brick Award 26: 849 Global Architectural Marvels
In 2026, the world of architecture will converge as the Brick Award celebrates its 12th edition. With an unprecedented 849 entries from every corner of the globe, this prestigious event showcases the pinnacle of brick architecture. Since its inception by Wienerberger in 2004, the award has championed innovative, sustainable, and outstanding clay-based designs. Projects are judged on design, sustainability, and creativity, with 'Feeling at home' leading in popularity. A distinguished jury will nominate 50 projects, with winners unveiled in Vienna come June 2026.
- The Brick Award will be presented for the 12th time in 2026, with a record 849 submissions from all continents.
- The award, launched by Wienerberger in 2004, promotes innovative, outstanding, and sustainable brick architecture.
- The Brick Award is internationally renowned and honors projects made from clay-based materials, with submissions evaluated on design, sustainability, and creativity.
- The award is divided into five categories, with "Feeling at home" receiving the most submissions (28%).
- 50 projects will be nominated by a jury of architects, critics, and journalists, with winners announced in June 2026 in Vienna.
- Wienerberger is a leading provider of ecological building solutions, generating €4.5 billion in revenue in 2024, and recently acquired Terreal to expand its offerings.
