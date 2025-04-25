Wienerberger's Brick Award 26: 849 Global Architectural Marvels

The Brick Award will be presented for the 12th time in 2026, with a record 849 submissions from all continents.

The award, launched by Wienerberger in 2004, promotes innovative, outstanding, and sustainable brick architecture.

The Brick Award is internationally renowned and honors projects made from clay-based materials, with submissions evaluated on design, sustainability, and creativity.

The award is divided into five categories, with "Feeling at home" receiving the most submissions (28%).

50 projects will be nominated by a jury of architects, critics, and journalists, with winners announced in June 2026 in Vienna.

Wienerberger is a leading provider of ecological building solutions, generating €4.5 billion in revenue in 2024, and recently acquired Terreal to expand its offerings.

