Bechtle's Q1 Earnings Fall Short, Yearly Forecast Stands Firm

Bechtle AG's Q1 2025 earnings are significantly below market expectations, with a year-on-year decline in earnings before taxes (EBT) to approximately €55 million from €82 million in Q1 2024.

The business volume for Q1 2025 was around €1,960 million, roughly stable compared to the previous year, but revenue decreased by about 3% to approximately €1,460 million.

The decline in earnings is primarily due to increased personnel costs from acquisitions in 2024 and a rise in non-wage labor costs, although cost increases have slowed compared to Q4 2024.

Lower bonus payments from manufacturing partners and the absence of €5 million in marketing allowances from the previous year also negatively impacted earnings.

Bechtle's Executive Board has reaffirmed its full-year forecast for 2025, anticipating a demand increase in the second half, especially from public-sector clients, which may offset first-half declines.

The company plans to release finalized Q1 figures on May 9, 2025, and has a historically high value of framework agreements with public-sector clients expected to convert into orders throughout the year.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Bechtle is on 09.05.2025.

The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 35,08EUR and was down -4,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.016,60PKT (+0,11 %).






