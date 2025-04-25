Boosts: Homann Holzwerkstoffe Revenue & EBITDA Surge with 4.50% Bond till 09/26
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH defied expectations in 2024, achieving remarkable revenue growth and solidifying its financial foundation. Strategic investments in Germany and Lithuania underscore the company's commitment to international expansion. With strides in sustainability and a promising outlook for 2025, Homann Holzwerkstoffe is poised for continued success.
- Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH increased its revenues to EUR 369.9 million in 2024, surpassing the original forecast by EUR 15.4 million.
- The company's operating EBITDA, adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, was EUR 56.3 million, slightly above the previous year's figure, with an EBITDA margin of 15.3%.
- Equity rose to EUR 197.1 million, increasing the equity ratio to 33.2%, due to positive consolidated results and reduced negative equity from currency translation.
- Significant investments were made in production capacity, including the renewal of facilities in Germany and the start of a new plant in Lithuania, which is part of the company's international expansion strategy.
- Progress in sustainability was achieved with a double materiality analysis and a gap analysis in line with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and EU Taxonomy Regulation.
- The outlook for 2025 includes a moderate increase in revenues, with operating EBITDA expected to remain at the previous year's level, despite the new Lithuanian plant not contributing positively to earnings yet.
The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 09/26 at the time of the news was 98,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,25 %
+0,61 %
+1,50 %
+1,60 %
+5,70 %
-3,06 %
-2,42 %
ISIN:DE000A3H2V19WKN:A3H2V1
