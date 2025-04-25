The Platform Group AG expands with Parisian luxury platform Joli Closet.
The Platform Group AG's acquisition of Joli Closet heralds a new chapter in luxury retail, promising growth and innovation in the pre-owned luxury market.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired a 50.1% majority stake in Joli Closet, a luxury platform based in Paris, France.
- Joli Closet specializes in pre-owned luxury products, including fashion, handbags, shoes, and watches, with over 220,000 products listed.
- The acquisition aims to expand The Platform Group's luxury division and strengthen its vintage segment, integrating with existing platforms like fashionette and Chronext.
- Joli Closet was founded in 2015 and has organized a merchandise volume of over EUR 300 million with several thousand retailers.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 26 industries, with 18 locations across Europe, and reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.
- The acquisition is expected to close in June 2025, and the purchase price has not been disclosed.
