Accentro Real Estate AG Launches Bold Restructuring Plan

Accentro Real Estate AG has begun implementing a comprehensive restructuring solution agreed upon on March 29, 2025.

The initial step involves notifying the local court in Berlin about the restructuring project under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).

To facilitate the restructuring, Accentro plans to amend the bond terms, deferring relevant redemption and interest payments until September 30, 2025.

Announcements regarding the bondholder vote will be made in accordance with the German Bond Act ("Schuldverschreibungsgesetz").

The decision to restructure aims to address the company's liabilities due on June 30, 2025, without jeopardizing the restructuring process.

Accentro Real Estate AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with specific ISINs provided for their bonds.

The next important date, Publication of interim report as of March 31, 2025, at Accentro Real Estate is on 02.05.2025.

The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,2990EUR and was down -14,57 % compared with the previous day.






