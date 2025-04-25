Secure: PlusPlus Capital's 11% Bond Wins Court Nod for Reorganization
In a strategic pivot, PlusPlus Capital secures a court order to launch reorganization, navigating leadership changes and setting sights on a successful transformation.
- PlusPlus Capital has successfully obtained a court order to initiate reorganization proceedings as of April 24, 2025.
- The Harju County Court dismissed a bankruptcy petition and released the temporary trustee on February 21, 2025.
- Sworn attorney Urmas Ustav has been appointed as the reorganization adviser for PlusPlus Capital.
- CEO Reimo Tomingas has resigned for personal reasons, while Kaarel Raik remains a member of the Management Board.
- PlusPlus Capital aims to develop a reorganization plan in collaboration with the adviser to achieve a successful outcome.
- The company, established in 2010, specializes in acquiring overdue loans and has purchased over 120,000 claims valued at approximately EUR 270 million.
