Nagarro SE: 2024 Guidance & Dividend Confirmed, Results Delayed

Nagarro SE has postponed the publication of its 2024 full-year results and annual report, with preliminary results now set for April 29, 2025, and audited financial statements for May 15, 2025.

The delay is due to the need for additional time to complete the audit process, particularly concerning complex revenue recognition issues.

This postponement may lead to the temporary exclusion of Nagarro SE shares from the TecDAX and SDAX indices of Deutsche Boerse AG.

Adjustments in purchase price allocations and earn-out liabilities will result in reduced goodwill and increased other intangibles, impacting the 2023 profit and loss statement but not the 2023 Adjusted EBITDA.

Nagarro SE confirms it expects to meet its financial targets for 2024 and plans to distribute a dividend of 10% to 20% of EBIT, pending approval at the rescheduled Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025.

The company is not aware of any additional findings that would affect the 2024 balance sheet and profit and loss statement.

