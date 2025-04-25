DEAG Bond 8% '26: Revenue Soars in 2024 Transformation Year
DEAG's 2024 was a year of record-breaking achievements and strategic advancements, setting the stage for continued success and expansion in the global entertainment industry.
- DEAG achieved a new revenue high of approximately EUR 370 million in 2024, marking an 18% increase from the previous year.
- EBITDA was EUR 14.4 million, impacted by strategic investments and non-recurring effects, with an expected increase in profitability for 2025.
- DEAG sold over 11 million tickets in 2024 and aims to sell 12 million in 2025, with around 4 million tickets already sold for 2025, securing approximately EUR 150 million in revenue.
- The company continued its international expansion and M&A strategy, acquiring several companies in the UK and entering the Italian market.
- DEAG organized numerous successful events in 2024, including concerts by major artists and festivals, and plans for a strong 2025 with high-profile acts and events.
- DEAG's growth strategy focuses on sustainable business development, international market expansion, and strengthening its ticketing platforms.
The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 at the time of the news was 102,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous
day.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-0,73 %
-1,59 %
-1,29 %
-0,13 %
ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB
