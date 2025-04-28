Schweizer Electronic Reveals 2024 Results & 2025 Outlook!
Schweizer Electronic AG's 2024 was a year of contrasts, with record turnover juxtaposed against a challenging EBITDA landscape, setting the stage for strategic growth in 2025.
- Turnover for Schweizer Electronic AG increased to EUR 144.5 million in 2024, marking the highest consolidated turnover in the company's history.
- EBITDA for 2024 was EUR -0.3 million, a decrease from EUR 8.9 million in 2023, due to a negative product and customer mix and reduced capacity utilization at the German site.
- Sales with automotive customers increased by 18.7% to EUR 117.4 million, while sales with non-Mobility customers fell by 33.0% due to economic slowdown and declining export activities in Germany.
- The order backlog at the end of 2024 was EUR 220.4 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 8.2 million.
- The equity ratio decreased to 21.1% in 2024 from 26.7% in 2023, with a net gearing ratio increase to 62.8%.
- For 2025, sales are expected to be between EUR 130 million and EUR 165 million, with an EBITDA forecast between EUR 3 million and EUR 8 million, countering price pressure through expanded customer base and technology.
