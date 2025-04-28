Schweizer Electronic Reveals 2024 Results & 2025 Outlook!

Turnover for Schweizer Electronic AG increased to EUR 144.5 million in 2024, marking the highest consolidated turnover in the company's history.

EBITDA for 2024 was EUR -0.3 million, a decrease from EUR 8.9 million in 2023, due to a negative product and customer mix and reduced capacity utilization at the German site.

Sales with automotive customers increased by 18.7% to EUR 117.4 million, while sales with non-Mobility customers fell by 33.0% due to economic slowdown and declining export activities in Germany.

The order backlog at the end of 2024 was EUR 220.4 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 8.2 million.

The equity ratio decreased to 21.1% in 2024 from 26.7% in 2023, with a net gearing ratio increase to 62.8%.

For 2025, sales are expected to be between EUR 130 million and EUR 165 million, with an EBITDA forecast between EUR 3 million and EUR 8 million, countering price pressure through expanded customer base and technology.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 3,5800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





