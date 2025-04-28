YOC AG's 2024 Growth Boosted by AI and Platform Innovations
YOC AG's innovative strides in mobile advertising have propelled its 2024 revenue to EUR 35 million, underscoring its enduring market leadership and commitment to cutting-edge technology.
- YOC AG reported a 14% increase in consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2024, reaching EUR 35 million.
- The company's EBITDA increased by 18% to EUR 5.2 million, despite start-up costs in the Swedish market.
- Net income for the period was EUR 3.7 million, with earnings per share rising by 29% to EUR 1.07.
- Significant advancements were made in the VIS.X platform, focusing on AI investments to enhance campaign performance and audience targeting.
- CEO Dirk-Hilmar Kraus emphasized the importance of proprietary ad formats and technology investments for competitive differentiation.
- YOC AG has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at YOC is on 28.04.2025.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 15,800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
