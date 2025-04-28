FP's 2024: Net Profit & Cash Flow Surge Despite Revenue & EBITDA Dip

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG's 2024 financial results show a decline in revenue and EBITDA, but an increase in net profit and free cash flow due to one-off effects.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of EUR 169.3 million in 2024, a decrease of 3.6% from the previous year.

EBITDA decreased to EUR 25.3 million from EUR 27.6 million in 2023, achieving the forecast adjusted for the sale of freesort GmbH.

Consolidated net profit increased by 40.4% to EUR 14.6 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 0.93 from EUR 0.67.

Free cash flow significantly increased to EUR 24.2 million from EUR 9.1 million in 2023.

The forecast for 2025 anticipates revenue between EUR 165 and 175 million and EBITDA between EUR 20 and 27 million, with challenges expected due to macroeconomic conditions and market-specific developments.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 28.04.2025.

The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,4050EUR and was up +3,89 % compared with the previous day.





