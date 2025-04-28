The Platform Group AG's 2025 forecast surge: A game-changer for investors.
The Platform Group AG is on a remarkable growth trajectory, elevating its 2025 financial forecasts with impressive figures that reflect its expanding market influence and strategic foresight.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has significantly raised its sales and earnings forecast for the financial year 2025.
- Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is now expected to reach EUR 1.3 billion, up from the previous forecast of EUR 1.2 billion.
- Net sales are projected to be between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million, an increase from the earlier estimate of EUR 590 million to EUR 610 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to rise to between EUR 47 million and EUR 50 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million.
- The number of partners is expected to exceed 16,000, up from the previous forecast of 15,000.
- Medium-term planning for 2026 has also been adjusted, with GMV expected to reach EUR 1.6 billion and sales of at least EUR 820 million.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,1400EUR and was up +5,06 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,2400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.
+8,97 %
-0,68 %
-2,23 %
-0,90 %
+13,73 %
+47,56 %
-65,78 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
