The Platform Group Boosts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook
The Platform Group AG is setting ambitious new targets for 2025, boosting its sales and earnings forecasts to unprecedented levels. With a GMV expected to soar to EUR 1.3 billion and sales reaching up to EUR 700 million, the company is poised for substantial growth. The adjusted EBITDA is now projected between EUR 47 million and EUR 50 million, alongside a surge in partners and a 20% rise in platform products. Looking ahead to 2026, TPG anticipates a GMV of EUR 1.6 billion, while maintaining a conservative financial strategy with a gearing ratio target. Join CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Marcus Vitt on 28 April 2025 for a detailed webcast on the company's promising future.
- The Platform Group AG has significantly raised its sales and earnings forecast for 2025, with an increase in GMV forecast to EUR 1.3 billion and sales forecast to EUR 680 million to EUR 700 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been increased to EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million.
- The number of partners is expected to rise to over 16,000, with a significant increase in the number of products on TPG's platforms by more than 20%.
- The Group's medium-term planning for 2026 has been adjusted, with a GMV forecast of EUR 1.6 billion and sales of at least EUR 820 million.
- The Platform Group aims for a conservative financing strategy with a gearing ratio target of between 1.5 and 2.3, and plans to be within the guidance of 2.3 in gearing in 2025.
- A webcast presentation by CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Marcus Vitt will explain the current business course and outlook for 2025, scheduled for 28 April 2025 at 11.00 CEST.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,1400EUR and was up +5,06 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,2400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.
