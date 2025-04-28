105 0 Kommentare The Platform Group Boosts 2025 Sales & Earnings Outlook

The Platform Group AG is setting ambitious new targets for 2025, boosting its sales and earnings forecasts to unprecedented levels. With a GMV expected to soar to EUR 1.3 billion and sales reaching up to EUR 700 million, the company is poised for substantial growth. The adjusted EBITDA is now projected between EUR 47 million and EUR 50 million, alongside a surge in partners and a 20% rise in platform products. Looking ahead to 2026, TPG anticipates a GMV of EUR 1.6 billion, while maintaining a conservative financial strategy with a gearing ratio target. Join CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Marcus Vitt on 28 April 2025 for a detailed webcast on the company's promising future.

