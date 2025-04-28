mVISE Shines in Q1 2025 with Impressive Performance

mVISE AG reported a Group EBITDA of EUR 0.31 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The EBITDA margin for Q1/2025 was 17.2%, a significant increase from 5.3% in Q1/2024.

Consolidated sales for Q1/2025 were EUR 1.8 million, with the EBITDA figure excluding a one-off positive special effect of a debt waiver.

The Executive Board maintains its forecast of EUR 1.3 million EBITDA for 2025, excluding inorganic growth, representing a 15% increase compared to 2024.

The quarterly EBITDA for Q1/2025 matches the entire first half of 2024, indicating strong performance despite adverse macroeconomic conditions in Germany.

mVISE AG's EBITDA margin of over 17% in Q1/2025 is well above market and competition levels, marking a strong start to the year.

The next important date, General meeting, virtual, at mVISE is on 06.05.2025.

The price of mVISE at the time of the news was 0,5850EUR and was up +4,00 % compared with the previous day.






