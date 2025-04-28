mVISE Shines in Q1 2025 with Impressive Performance
mVISE AG has kicked off 2025 with a remarkable financial performance, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess. The company reported a Group EBITDA of EUR 0.31 million, with an impressive margin of 17.2%, a leap from last year's 5.3%. Consolidated sales reached EUR 1.8 million, excluding a one-off debt waiver, reflecting robust operational efficiency. The Executive Board's forecast of EUR 1.3 million EBITDA for 2025 signals a 15% growth, with Q1's EBITDA equaling the first half of 2024. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, mVISE AG's strong start positions it well above market competition.
The next important date, General meeting, virtual, at mVISE is on 06.05.2025.
The price of mVISE at the time of the news was 0,5850EUR and was up +4,00 % compared with the previous day.
