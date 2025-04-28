HOWOGE Thrives with Stellar Growth & Results
In 2024, HOWOGE expanded its portfolio significantly, reported strong financial results, and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.
- HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH reported solid corporate growth with positive operating results for 2024, expanding its holdings by around 5,200 rental apartments to over 81,600 residential units.
- The company achieved a positive consolidated result of EUR 140 million in 2024, with a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 29%, significantly below its self-imposed hurdle of 50%.
- HOWOGE issued a Social Bond for the first time with a volume of EUR 300 million to finance acquisitions, and its weighted average interest on financial liabilities was 1.7% as of 31st December 2024.
- In 2024, HOWOGE carried out transactions worth approximately EUR 1.4 billion, including the acquisition of PRIMA Wohnbauten Privatisierungs-Management GmbH and new-build projects like Konnekt/Georg-Knorr-Park in Berlin-Marzahn.
- The company invested EUR 360 million in repairs, refurbishment, and new builds in 2024, with a focus on social engagement, supporting 141 initiatives and projects with approximately EUR 2.8 million.
- HOWOGE's sustainability reporting complied with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) for the first time, aiming for climate neutrality by 2045, and reported CO2 emissions of 15.49 kilograms per square metre per year in 2024.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.