DJI Enterprise Presents Advanced Drone Solutions for Every Stage of the Solar Project Lifecycle at Intersolar Europe (FOTO)

Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones

and creative camera technology, will be at Intersolar Europe,Germany, 07th-09st

May. Visitors to the booth C4.470 will be treated to seeing how DJI's pioneering

enterprise products can help them perform their tasks safer, more efficiently

and with greater reliabilty- including solar inspection , surveying , and

perimeter protection .



DJI DOCK 3





Featuring the exclusively designed DJI Matrice 4D drone, this "drone in a box"

is cost-effective and simple to install and deploy. Compatible with DJI

FlightHub 2, automated aerial missions can be managed and monitored through

cloud-based operations. As a powerful end-to-end enterprise solution, DJI Dock 3

can meet the needs of many PV farms in different automated scenarios, such as

solar panel inspection, perimeter protection, site planning and solar farm

construction documentation.



DJI Zenmuse H30T



The Zenmuse H30 Series allows pilots to see further from the sky. With its

high-resolution 40MP zoom camera (up to 34×optical zoom and 400×digital zoom1).

The H30T's infrared thermal camera boasts a 1280×1024 resolution with up to 32×

digital zoom1. Enhanced 4 times that of the previous generation's camera

resolution. The thermal camera also further improves on target recognition which

can aid in long-distance wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts. The

H30T's thermal camera can help with solar panel inspection to detect faulty

cells, spot the shading problems, and identify dirt and debris that may be

affecting performance.



DJI Mavic 4T und DJI Matrice 4TD



The DJI Mavic 4T and Matrice 4TD latest the latest Enterprise small drones with

thermal camera. The infrared thermal camera supports High-Res Mode up to

1280x1024 pixels, while the NIR auxiliary light can illuminate distances 100

meters away. Other notable modules include a 24mm wide-angle lens (1/1.3 CMOS,

48MP, f/1.7) and an IR-Cut Filter for clear visuals day and night.



DJI Matrice 350 RTK



Compatible with H30T, Matrice 350 RTK is an upgraded flagship drone platform,

setting a new benchmark for the industry. This next-generation drone platform

features an all-new video transmission system and control experience, a more

efficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features, as well as

robust payload and expansion capabilities. It is fully powered to inject

innovative strength into any aerial operation.



DJI Terra



DJI Terra is 3D model reconstruction software with photogrammetry as its core

technology. It supports a range of accurate and efficient 2D and 3D

reconstruction which helps the solar industry by providing precise modeling and

detailed mapping for optimal panel placement.



Booth Location: C4.470



Full floor plan: https://www.intersolar.de/exhibitorlist/dji-gmbh?ref=m5f5b269c1

109ff53da1c9fe2-t1717431504-ced09ad82



About DJI



Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have

empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn

their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work

entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting

human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI

has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety,

surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI

products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more

profound ways than ever before.



