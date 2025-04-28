    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    DJI Enterprise Presents Advanced Drone Solutions for Every Stage of the Solar Project Lifecycle at Intersolar Europe (FOTO)

    Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones
    and creative camera technology, will be at Intersolar Europe,Germany, 07th-09st
    May. Visitors to the booth C4.470 will be treated to seeing how DJI's pioneering
    enterprise products can help them perform their tasks safer, more efficiently
    and with greater reliabilty- including solar inspection , surveying , and
    perimeter protection .

    DJI DOCK 3

    Featuring the exclusively designed DJI Matrice 4D drone, this "drone in a box"
    is cost-effective and simple to install and deploy. Compatible with DJI
    FlightHub 2, automated aerial missions can be managed and monitored through
    cloud-based operations. As a powerful end-to-end enterprise solution, DJI Dock 3
    can meet the needs of many PV farms in different automated scenarios, such as
    solar panel inspection, perimeter protection, site planning and solar farm
    construction documentation.

    DJI Zenmuse H30T

    The Zenmuse H30 Series allows pilots to see further from the sky. With its
    high-resolution 40MP zoom camera (up to 34×optical zoom and 400×digital zoom1).
    The H30T's infrared thermal camera boasts a 1280×1024 resolution with up to 32×
    digital zoom1. Enhanced 4 times that of the previous generation's camera
    resolution. The thermal camera also further improves on target recognition which
    can aid in long-distance wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts. The
    H30T's thermal camera can help with solar panel inspection to detect faulty
    cells, spot the shading problems, and identify dirt and debris that may be
    affecting performance.

    DJI Mavic 4T und DJI Matrice 4TD

    The DJI Mavic 4T and Matrice 4TD latest the latest Enterprise small drones with
    thermal camera. The infrared thermal camera supports High-Res Mode up to
    1280x1024 pixels, while the NIR auxiliary light can illuminate distances 100
    meters away. Other notable modules include a 24mm wide-angle lens (1/1.3 CMOS,
    48MP, f/1.7) and an IR-Cut Filter for clear visuals day and night.

    DJI Matrice 350 RTK

    Compatible with H30T, Matrice 350 RTK is an upgraded flagship drone platform,
    setting a new benchmark for the industry. This next-generation drone platform
    features an all-new video transmission system and control experience, a more
    efficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features, as well as
    robust payload and expansion capabilities. It is fully powered to inject
    innovative strength into any aerial operation.

    DJI Terra

    DJI Terra is 3D model reconstruction software with photogrammetry as its core
    technology. It supports a range of accurate and efficient 2D and 3D
    reconstruction which helps the solar industry by providing precise modeling and
    detailed mapping for optimal panel placement.

    Booth Location: C4.470

    Full floor plan: https://www.intersolar.de/exhibitorlist/dji-gmbh?ref=m5f5b269c1
    109ff53da1c9fe2-t1717431504-ced09ad82

    About DJI

    Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have
    empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn
    their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work
    entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting
    human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI
    has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety,
    surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI
    products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more
    profound ways than ever before.

    For more information, visit our:

    Pressekontakt:

    Linying Zhang
    DJI Enterprise Channel Marketing, Europe
    mailto:linying.zhang@dji.com
    +49 176 18005663

