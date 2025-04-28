DJI Enterprise Presents Advanced Drone Solutions for Every Stage of the Solar Project Lifecycle at Intersolar Europe (FOTO)
Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones
and creative camera technology, will be at Intersolar Europe,Germany, 07th-09st
May. Visitors to the booth C4.470 will be treated to seeing how DJI's pioneering
enterprise products can help them perform their tasks safer, more efficiently
and with greater reliabilty- including solar inspection , surveying , and
perimeter protection .
DJI DOCK 3
Featuring the exclusively designed DJI Matrice 4D drone, this "drone in a box"
is cost-effective and simple to install and deploy. Compatible with DJI
FlightHub 2, automated aerial missions can be managed and monitored through
cloud-based operations. As a powerful end-to-end enterprise solution, DJI Dock 3
can meet the needs of many PV farms in different automated scenarios, such as
solar panel inspection, perimeter protection, site planning and solar farm
construction documentation.
DJI Zenmuse H30T
The Zenmuse H30 Series allows pilots to see further from the sky. With its
high-resolution 40MP zoom camera (up to 34×optical zoom and 400×digital zoom1).
The H30T's infrared thermal camera boasts a 1280×1024 resolution with up to 32×
digital zoom1. Enhanced 4 times that of the previous generation's camera
resolution. The thermal camera also further improves on target recognition which
can aid in long-distance wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts. The
H30T's thermal camera can help with solar panel inspection to detect faulty
cells, spot the shading problems, and identify dirt and debris that may be
affecting performance.
DJI Mavic 4T und DJI Matrice 4TD
The DJI Mavic 4T and Matrice 4TD latest the latest Enterprise small drones with
thermal camera. The infrared thermal camera supports High-Res Mode up to
1280x1024 pixels, while the NIR auxiliary light can illuminate distances 100
meters away. Other notable modules include a 24mm wide-angle lens (1/1.3 CMOS,
48MP, f/1.7) and an IR-Cut Filter for clear visuals day and night.
DJI Matrice 350 RTK
Compatible with H30T, Matrice 350 RTK is an upgraded flagship drone platform,
setting a new benchmark for the industry. This next-generation drone platform
features an all-new video transmission system and control experience, a more
efficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features, as well as
robust payload and expansion capabilities. It is fully powered to inject
innovative strength into any aerial operation.
DJI Terra
DJI Terra is 3D model reconstruction software with photogrammetry as its core
technology. It supports a range of accurate and efficient 2D and 3D
reconstruction which helps the solar industry by providing precise modeling and
detailed mapping for optimal panel placement.
Booth Location: C4.470
Full floor plan: https://www.intersolar.de/exhibitorlist/dji-gmbh?ref=m5f5b269c1
109ff53da1c9fe2-t1717431504-ced09ad82
About DJI
Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have
empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn
their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work
entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting
human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI
has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety,
surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI
products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more
profound ways than ever before.
For more information, visit our:
Website: https://enterprise.dji.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/@DJIEnterpriseOfficial
X: x.com/DJIEnterprise (https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=channel_descripti
on&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbEFiSkpobl90QlBfQVNUVkRVLUxCRHRGNkpFZ3xBQ3Jtc0ttNVRZU3Fva
m5oQ3N0Tkg4T2ZxWHdFS2FfM2hDWVpiQXREOHdCQThVam9sU3VabU5WOWFjUndiMHdFRUxIU1ljUjdNN
1BwR3NrTE9LdW41Vldielp6TDM2cGJaRGJsdGNDUHgzMUVCU0F4Q0FDM1dKRQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fx.
com%2FDJIEnterprise)
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dji
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@DJIEnterprise
Pressekontakt:
Linying Zhang
DJI Enterprise Channel Marketing, Europe
mailto:linying.zhang@dji.com
+49 176 18005663
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112976/6021030
OTS: DJI GmbH
