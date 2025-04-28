Logwin: Strong Operational Start for 2025!

Logwin AG reported a successful start to 2025 with increased freight volumes and significant revenue growth, reaching EUR 354.0m in Q1 2025, up from EUR 311.0m in Q1 2024.

The Air + Ocean business segment saw sales rise to EUR 292.1m, while the Solutions segment's revenue slightly decreased to EUR 62.5m due to the loss of individual customer business.

The operating result (EBITA) for Q1 2025 was EUR 18.8m, consistent with the previous year's performance, despite rising personnel and IT costs from recent expansions.

The net result for Q1 2025 was EUR 14.1m, down from EUR 15.8m in 2024, attributed to lower financial income and a higher tax burden.

Logwin generated a free cash flow of EUR -9.4m in Q1 2025, primarily due to negative working capital effects and acquisition-related payments.

The company maintains its revenue forecast for 2025 between EUR 1.27bn and EUR 1.55bn, with an expected operating result (EBITA) of EUR 74.5m to EUR 91.5m, despite ongoing economic risks.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 243,00EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.






