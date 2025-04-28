2G Energy's Order Surge: 9% Growth to €56.5M in Q1

2G Energy AG increased its order intake by 9% to EUR 56.5 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 51.7 million in the previous year.

Germany's order intake grew significantly by EUR 12.4 million (+53%) due to a clarified legal framework for renewable energy.

North America showed a weaker start to the year with EUR 4.1 million in orders, down from EUR 10.1 million, but sales activities are expected to improve.

The Management and Supervisory Boards proposed an 18% increase in dividends to EUR 0.20 per share, based on a net profit of EUR 18.4 million for the 2024 financial year.

The breakdown of incoming orders in Q1 2025 showed Germany accounting for 64%, the rest of Europe 19%, North America 7%, and the rest of the world 10%.

2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems, with over 9,000 systems installed worldwide, and employs more than 900 people across various locations.

The next important date at 2G ENERGY is on 28.04.2025: Publication of the Consolidated Annual Financial Statements 2024.

