    Annual Report 2024 released by Scantox Group

    Ejby, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Scantox Group has released their 2024 Annual
    Report today. It highlights the many activities the company has done over the
    year to shape the future of a business that in so many ways contribute to
    improve lives worldwide through the development of new drugs and treatments.

    "Our 2024 result shows high profitable growth from transformational
    acquisitions. We are very pleased with these successful acquisitions and with
    the integration of Scantox Neuro GmbH and Gentronix Ltd, while delivering
    organic revenue growth and strong profitability in a challenging market
    environment," says CFO of Scantox Group, Martin Amtoft-Christensen.

    With the acquisitions made in 2024, Scantox is now able to deliver a full range
    of services - from early-stage lead identification and regulatory-requested
    safety studies through to on-market drug support.

    "We have in 2024 continued to demonstrate our commitment to expanding both
    service offerings and geographic reach, serving as a "one-stop-shop" to foster
    deeper collaboration, whilst remaining steadfast to our core value: being a
    trusted partner that delivers high-quality, science-led interactions from first
    contact to final report," Christensen explains.

    "Going forward, Scantox will continue to grow our business with both new and
    existing clients - from virtual biotech companies to the largest global pharma
    companies - by offering an ever-expanding portfolio of high-quality services.
    Simultaneously, we are investing in our operations to digitize processes and
    introduce new models where they benefit our clients."

    Scantox is a leading preclinical contract research organization (CRO)
    accelerating the drug discovery and development process for clients worldwide
    with a service portfolio covering all main areas within Discovery, Regulatory
    Toxicology and Analytical Services. The company is headquartered in Denmark,
    with subsidiaries in Denmark, Sweden, Austria and the UK.

    Read the full report: https://scantox.com/about-scantox/annual-report/

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674623/Scantox_Group_Logo.jpg

    View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
    releases/annual-report-2024-released-by-scantox-group-302439537.html

    Contact:

    Tina Andersen,
    Marketing Manager,
    tia@scantox.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179429/6021317
    OTS: Scantox Group




