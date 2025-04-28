Annual Report 2024 released by Scantox Group

Ejby, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Scantox Group has released their 2024 Annual

Report today. It highlights the many activities the company has done over the

year to shape the future of a business that in so many ways contribute to

improve lives worldwide through the development of new drugs and treatments.



"Our 2024 result shows high profitable growth from transformational

acquisitions. We are very pleased with these successful acquisitions and with

the integration of Scantox Neuro GmbH and Gentronix Ltd, while delivering

organic revenue growth and strong profitability in a challenging market

environment," says CFO of Scantox Group, Martin Amtoft-Christensen.





With the acquisitions made in 2024, Scantox is now able to deliver a full range

of services - from early-stage lead identification and regulatory-requested

safety studies through to on-market drug support.



"We have in 2024 continued to demonstrate our commitment to expanding both

service offerings and geographic reach, serving as a "one-stop-shop" to foster

deeper collaboration, whilst remaining steadfast to our core value: being a

trusted partner that delivers high-quality, science-led interactions from first

contact to final report," Christensen explains.



"Going forward, Scantox will continue to grow our business with both new and

existing clients - from virtual biotech companies to the largest global pharma

companies - by offering an ever-expanding portfolio of high-quality services.

Simultaneously, we are investing in our operations to digitize processes and

introduce new models where they benefit our clients."



Scantox is a leading preclinical contract research organization (CRO)

accelerating the drug discovery and development process for clients worldwide

with a service portfolio covering all main areas within Discovery, Regulatory

Toxicology and Analytical Services. The company is headquartered in Denmark,

with subsidiaries in Denmark, Sweden, Austria and the UK.



