Audius: 7.4% Growth & Robust Cash Flow Fuel 2024 Success

audius SE is on a remarkable growth trajectory, showcasing impressive financial achievements and ambitious future targets. With a 7.4% organic revenue growth reaching EUR 84.2 million and a near doubling of operating cash flow, the company is poised for continued success. Looking ahead, audius SE aims to surpass EUR 90 million in revenue by 2025 and targets over EUR 115 million by 2026 through strategic growth initiatives.

audius SE achieved a 7.4% organic growth in total revenue in 2024, reaching EUR 84.2 million.

Operating cash flow almost doubled to EUR 5.6 million, marking a 92% increase from the previous year.

The company expects total revenue to exceed EUR 90 million in 2025, with a slight increase in EBITDA.

The order backlog stood at EUR 79.3 million as of December 31, 2024, providing momentum for future growth.

A dividend of 20 cents per share is proposed for the fiscal year, based on half of the consolidated net income after minority interests.

audius SE plans to grow both organically and through acquisitions, with a medium-term target of over EUR 115 million in total revenue by the end of 2026.





