Varengold Bank's 2024 Results Plunge Further: A Surprising Decline
Varengold Bank AG revises its 2024 financial forecast, emphasizing risk management with a EUR 4 million reserve increase, impacting earnings projections.
- Varengold Bank AG announced a further reduction in its preliminary annual results for 2024.
- An additional EUR 4 million was allocated to the contingency reserve to cover potential risks, including historical cum-ex issues and results from a special audit.
- The additional provision reduces the forecasted earnings before taxes for 2024 to approximately EUR 2.1 million.
- The announcement is a mandatory notification according to Article 17 MAR, with forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.
- The communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase securities of Varengold Bank AG.
- The announcement was made on 28-Apr-2025, with contact information provided for Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo, Head of Corporate Development.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Varengold Bank is on 29.04.2025.
The price of Varengold Bank at the time of the news was 2,9600EUR and was down -4,52 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,68 % since publication.
-5,16 %
-1,32 %
+12,78 %
+11,94 %
-21,88 %
-36,17 %
-22,68 %
-76,67 %
ISIN:DE0005479307WKN:547930
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte