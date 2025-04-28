Varengold Bank's 2024 Results Plunge Further: A Surprising Decline

Varengold Bank AG announced a further reduction in its preliminary annual results for 2024.

An additional EUR 4 million was allocated to the contingency reserve to cover potential risks, including historical cum-ex issues and results from a special audit.

The additional provision reduces the forecasted earnings before taxes for 2024 to approximately EUR 2.1 million.

The announcement is a mandatory notification according to Article 17 MAR

The communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase securities of Varengold Bank AG.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Varengold Bank is on 29.04.2025.

The price of Varengold Bank at the time of the news was 2,9600EUR and was down -4,52 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,68 % since publication.





