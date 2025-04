Powering the future of agriculture and energy at Intersolar (FOTO)

Paris (ots) - Feedgy, the French leader in the repowering of photovoltaic power

plants, will be exhibiting at Intersolar in Munich from May 7th to 9th. At

Feedgy, looking to the future is an ongoing commitment rooted in our DNA. With

its repowering solutions and its patented AgriPV panel, Feedgy is anticipating

the needs of the energy and agricultural sectors. Get ready to discover what's

next!



As a leading player in repowering since 2015, Feedgy has carried out more than

400 operations across France and is now expanding in Spain, with plans to offer

its services to the German and Italian markets in the near future.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Banco Santander! Short 6,96€ 0,56 × 11,45 Zum Produkt Long 5,97€ 0,62 × 10,37 Zum Produkt