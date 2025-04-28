Rheinmetall Surges: Q1 Sales & Profit Exceed Expectations, Forecast Upheld
Rheinmetall AG's Q1 2025 results are a testament to its robust growth, with military sales soaring and profits climbing, setting the stage for a promising year ahead.
Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa
- Rheinmetall AG significantly increased sales and operating profit in Q1 2025, exceeding market expectations.
- Military business sales increased by almost 73%, and overall Group sales rose by 46% to €2,305 million.
- Operating profit in the defense business increased by around 96%, with the Group's overall operating profit rising by 49% to €199 million.
- Strong order intake in Q1 led to a 181% increase in Rheinmetall Nomination to €11.0 billion, primarily from German orders.
- Rheinmetall's backlog reached a new all-time high of €62.6 billion due to several major orders.
- The Executive Board confirmed the full-year 2025 forecast, expecting a 25% to 30% increase in Group revenue and an operating margin of around 15.5%.
