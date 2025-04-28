Rheinmetall Surges: Q1 Sales & Profit Exceed Expectations, Forecast Upheld

Rheinmetall AG significantly increased sales and operating profit in Q1 2025, exceeding market expectations.

Military business sales increased by almost 73%, and overall Group sales rose by 46% to €2,305 million.

Operating profit in the defense business increased by around 96%, with the Group's overall operating profit rising by 49% to €199 million.

Strong order intake in Q1 led to a 181% increase in Rheinmetall Nomination to €11.0 billion, primarily from German orders.

Rheinmetall's backlog reached a new all-time high of €62.6 billion due to several major orders.

The Executive Board confirmed the full-year 2025 forecast, expecting a 25% to 30% increase in Group revenue and an operating margin of around 15.5%.

The next important date, Report on the 1st Quarter, at Rheinmetall is on 08.05.2025.

The price of Rheinmetall at the time of the news was 1.355,25EUR and was down -1,78 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.287,50PKT (-0,26 %).





