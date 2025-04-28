flatexDEGIRO's Q1 2025 Revenues & Net Income Soar to New Heights

flatexDEGIRO AG reported a 19% increase in revenues to EUR 146 million and a 40% increase in net income to EUR 42 million in Q1 2025.

Commission income rose by 31% to EUR 98 million, while interest income remained stable at EUR 43 million.

The company experienced a 21% increase in transactions, driven by client growth and higher trading activity.

Operating expenses increased to EUR 56 million, with personnel expenses rising due to long-term variable remuneration and new stock options.

flatexDEGIRO settled 19.5 million transactions in Q1 2025, with customer accounts growing by 139,000 to 3.2 million.

Assets under custody increased to EUR 75.8 billion, reflecting net cash inflows and positive portfolio performance.

