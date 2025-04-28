Mutares Nets EUR 108.3M, Surpasses EUR 5B Revenue in 2024
Mutares showcases robust growth and strategic foresight, setting ambitious targets for the future while navigating current financial landscapes with precision.
- Mutares achieved a net income of EUR 108.3 million and increased Group revenues to EUR 5.26 billion in fiscal year 2024.
- Revenues from consulting services rose by 6% to EUR 109.8 million, while Group revenues increased by 12% compared to the previous year.
- Key earnings drivers included the listing of Steyr Motors and the sale of Frigoscandia.
- The publication of audited financial statements for fiscal year 2024 is postponed to May 20, 2025, due to incomplete audit obligations.
- Mutares plans to achieve Group revenues of EUR 10 billion by 2028 and expects fiscal year 2025 revenues between EUR 6.5 billion and EUR 7.5 billion.
- The company completed 13 acquisitions and initiated sales processes for portfolio companies with cumulative revenues of EUR 1.85 billion, aiming for gross proceeds of over EUR 200 million.
