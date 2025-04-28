Mutares Nets EUR 108.3M, Surpasses EUR 5B Revenue in 2024

Mutares achieved a net income of EUR 108.3 million and increased Group revenues to EUR 5.26 billion in fiscal year 2024.

Revenues from consulting services rose by 6% to EUR 109.8 million, while Group revenues increased by 12% compared to the previous year.

Key earnings drivers included the listing of Steyr Motors and the sale of Frigoscandia.

The publication of audited financial statements for fiscal year 2024 is postponed to May 20, 2025, due to incomplete audit obligations.

Mutares plans to achieve Group revenues of EUR 10 billion by 2028 and expects fiscal year 2025 revenues between EUR 6.5 billion and EUR 7.5 billion.

The company completed 13 acquisitions and initiated sales processes for portfolio companies with cumulative revenues of EUR 1.85 billion, aiming for gross proceeds of over EUR 200 million.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report 2024, at mutares is on 29.04.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 34,80EUR and was down -2,79 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.569,12PKT (-0,37 %).





