Porsche AG Revises 2025 Financial Forecast
Porsche AG has revised its 2025 financial outlook, citing special effects that have prompted a downward adjustment in both sales revenue and return on sales expectations. The luxury carmaker now anticipates sales revenue between €37 and €38 billion, a reduction from the previous €39 to €40 billion, and a return on sales of 6.5% to 8.5%, down from 10% to 12%. This revision stems from strategic shifts, such as realigning battery activities and geopolitical challenges, particularly in China, coupled with US import tariffs. Porsche's updated financial forecast will be detailed in the Q1 2025 statement, set for release on April 29, 2025.
- Porsche AG has adjusted its financial forecast for 2025 due to special effects.
- The new sales revenue forecast is between €37 and €38 billion, down from the previous €39 to €40 billion.
- The return on sales is now expected to be between 6.5% and 8.5%, reduced from the previous 10% to 12%.
- The decision to realign battery activities and not pursue independent high-performance battery production by Cellforce Group GmbH will increase special expenses from €0.8 billion to €1.3 billion.
- Geopolitical challenges, particularly in the Chinese market, and US import tariffs are affecting Porsche's financial outlook.
- The quarterly statement for Q1 2025, including the adjusted forecast, will be published on April 29, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Porsche AG is on 29.04.2025.
The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 46,00EUR and was down -1,39 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 22.260,00PKT (-0,38 %).
