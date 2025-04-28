Porsche AG Revises 2025 Financial Forecast

Porsche AG has adjusted its financial forecast for 2025 due to special effects.

The new sales revenue forecast is between €37 and €38 billion, down from the previous €39 to €40 billion.

The return on sales is now expected to be between 6.5% and 8.5%, reduced from the previous 10% to 12%.

The decision to realign battery activities and not pursue independent high-performance battery production by Cellforce Group GmbH will increase special expenses from €0.8 billion to €1.3 billion.

Geopolitical challenges, particularly in the Chinese market, and US import tariffs are affecting Porsche's financial outlook.

The quarterly statement for Q1 2025, including the adjusted forecast, will be published on April 29, 2025.

