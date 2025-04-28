MTU Aero Engines: Q1 2025 Results Surprise, Guidance Stays Strong

MTU Aero Engines AG's earnings and free cash flow in Q1 2025 exceeded market expectations, and the company confirmed its full-year earnings guidance for 2025.

Revenue for Q1 2025 was 2.092 billion euros, with 620 million euros from the OEM segment and 1.521 billion euros from the MRO segment.

Adjusted earnings were 300 million euros, resulting in an EBIT margin of 14.3%, with a free cash flow of 150 million euros.

MTU adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast in euros due to the US dollar exchange rate, now expecting 8.3 to 8.5 billion euros, down from the previous 8.7 to 8.9 billion euros.

The company anticipates a potential impact from the global tariff situation in the mid to high double-digit million euro range in 2025, which is not yet included in the guidance.

Further financial details for Q1 2025 will be released in MTU's quarterly statement on May 6, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement, conference calls on the results from the 1st quarter of 2025, at MTU Aero Engines is on 06.05.2025.

The price of MTU Aero Engines at the time of the news was 291,45EUR and was down -0,73 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.260,00PKT (-0,38 %).





