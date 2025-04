Cherry SE: Q1 2025 Results Unveiled - See the Preliminary Figures!

Cherry SE expects Group revenue of approximately EUR 25.3 million for Q1 2025, down from EUR 30.3 million in Q1 2024.

The adjusted Group EBITDA margin for Q1 2025 is -8.0%, compared to 2.8% in Q1 2024.

Group revenue for Q1 2025 is approximately 16% lower than the prior-year quarter.

The adjusted Group EBITDA margin for Q1 2025 is around 11 percentage points lower than Q1 2024.

The full quarterly statement will be published on 14 May 2025.

The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board.

