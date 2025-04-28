PIERER Mobility: 2024 Key Figures & Outlook Revealed!

PIERER Mobility AG reported preliminary financial figures for 2024, showing a revenue decline of 29% to €1.879 billion, with negative EBITDA of €-484 million and EBIT of €-1.188 billion.

The company is currently undergoing a restructuring process, with creditors approving a 30% restructuring plan quota, and aims to secure €600 million in financing by May 23, 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, PIERER Mobility had a negative equity of €-199 million and net debt increased to €1.643 billion.

The company plans to ramp up production after a halt since December 2024, with a goal to have all production lines operational by summer 2025, supported by a €150 million investment from Bajaj Auto.

The workforce has been significantly reduced, with a decrease from 6,184 employees in 2023 to 5,310 by the end of 2024, and further layoffs expected in 2025.

For 2025, PIERER Mobility anticipates another negative operating result due to ongoing restructuring and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 25.08.2025.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 12,900EUR and was up +2,14 % compared with the previous day.






