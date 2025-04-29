HelloFresh's Q1 2025 Efficiency Boosts Profits Dramatically

HelloFresh SE's Q1 2025 revenue decreased by 8.3% year-on-year to €1.9 billion, but adjusted EBITDA increased to €58.1 million from €16.8 million in Q1 2024 due to an efficiency program.

The efficiency program targets €300 million in annual savings by 2026, with 70% of measures initiated by the end of 2025, focusing on labor productivity, production footprint rationalization, and marketing spend.

Free Cashflow increased to €94.3 million in Q1 2025 from €(6.5) million in Q1 2024, and the contribution margin expanded by 1.3 percentage points to 27.0%.

HelloFresh is focusing on product improvements and customer feedback, with initiatives like larger portions of fruits and vegetables in the UK and over 100 weekly meal options in Canada.

The company reconfirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting AEBIT to increase from €136 million in 2024 to €200-€250 million in 2025, and AEBITDA to rise from €399 million in 2024 to €450-€500 million in 2025.

HelloFresh delivered approximately 240 million meals globally in Q1 2025 and operates in multiple countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, and Canada.

