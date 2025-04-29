Drive Profitability with Resilient Growth & Robust Financials!
SIG Group AG has kicked off 2025 with promising financial strides, showcasing a robust revenue growth and a notable leap in net income.
Foto: SIG Group
- SIG Group AG reported a Q1 2025 revenue growth of 3.8% at constant currency compared to Q1 2024, with reported revenue increasing by 3.4%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 22.3%, up from 21.5% in Q1 2024, reflecting higher top-line contributions.
- The company confirmed its full-year revenue guidance of 3-5%, with expectations for stronger growth in the second half of the year.
- Revenue growth varied by region, with the Americas showing a 9.2% increase, while Asia Pacific experienced a slight decline of 0.2%.
- Net income for Q1 2025 was €15.6 million, a significant improvement from a loss of €7.1 million in Q1 2024, aided by the absence of non-recurring costs from the previous year.
- SIG anticipates a capital expenditure of 7-9% of revenue for 2025, with an adjusted effective tax rate forecasted between 26-28%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 29.07.2025.
