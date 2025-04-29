SURTECO GROUP SE: Strong Kickoff to 2025 Business Year
SURTECO Group SE has turned the tide with a remarkable financial rebound, showcasing resilience and strategic foresight. From a loss of €0.79 to a gain of €0.54 per share, the company's financial narrative is one of transformation. With projected sales soaring to €900 million and EBITDA climbing to €105 million, the future looks promising. Operating across 26 sites with over 3,500 employees, SURTECO's global footprint is as impressive as its financial achievements.
- Earnings per share for 2024 were €0.54, compared to €-0.79 in the previous year, with a proposed dividend of €0.30 per share.
- Projected sales for 2025 are between €850 million and €900 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between €85 million and €105 million.
- In 2024, SURTECO Group's sales increased by 3% to €856.6 million, and EBITDA rose by 42% to €94.4 million.
- The first quarter of 2025 saw sales of €222.3 million, matching the previous year's level, but a net loss of €-5.1 million was reported due to provisions for personnel measures.
- SURTECO Group SE is a mid-sized enterprise with over 3,500 employees and 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around €857 million.
- The company's shares are listed on the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges and are also traded in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the annual financial report 2024., at SURTECO GROUP is on 29.04.2025.
