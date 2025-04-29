105 0 Kommentare SURTECO GROUP SE: Strong Kickoff to 2025 Business Year

SURTECO Group SE has turned the tide with a remarkable financial rebound, showcasing resilience and strategic foresight. From a loss of €0.79 to a gain of €0.54 per share, the company's financial narrative is one of transformation. With projected sales soaring to €900 million and EBITDA climbing to €105 million, the future looks promising. Operating across 26 sites with over 3,500 employees, SURTECO's global footprint is as impressive as its financial achievements.

