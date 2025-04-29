Adler Group's 2024 Report: Clean Audit, Strong Performance

Adler Group published its 2024 annual report with an unqualified audit opinion.

The company reported a positive net income of €793m for FY 2024, driven by recapitalisation.

Successful disposals included Adler's stake in BCP and the NRW-based "Cosmopolitan portfolio."

The focus is on a residential portfolio with approximately 17,900 units, mainly in Berlin.

FY 2025 net rental income is expected to be between €127m and €135m.

The recapitalisation significantly improved Adler's capital structure, with no remaining debt maturities in 2025.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,2300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2305EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,22 % since publication.





