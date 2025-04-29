Adler Group's 2024 Report: Clean Audit, Strong Performance
Adler Group's 2024 report reveals a robust financial performance, strategic asset management, and a fortified capital structure, setting a promising stage for 2025.
Foto: cegoh - pixabay
- Adler Group published its 2024 annual report with an unqualified audit opinion.
- The company reported a positive net income of €793m for FY 2024, driven by recapitalisation.
- Successful disposals included Adler's stake in BCP and the NRW-based "Cosmopolitan portfolio."
- The focus is on a residential portfolio with approximately 17,900 units, mainly in Berlin.
- FY 2025 net rental income is expected to be between €127m and €135m.
- The recapitalisation significantly improved Adler's capital structure, with no remaining debt maturities in 2025.
