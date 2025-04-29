TAKKT AG: Sales Steady Amid Tough Market Conditions
TAKKT AG faces a 6.5% sales drop in Q1 2025, yet remains resilient, focusing on strategic growth and adapting to market shifts.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT AG reported a 6.5% decline in sales to EUR 251.5 million in Q1 2025, with organic sales development improving to minus 7.6% from minus 11.5% in Q4 2024.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 4.9% from 7.4%, primarily due to a lower gross profit margin of 39.8%.
- The company is implementing measures to counteract higher US tariffs and anticipates increased economic volatility.
- TAKKT confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting organic growth between minus 4% and plus 6%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%.
- The Group's free cash flow declined to minus EUR 5.0 million, down from plus EUR 21.3 million in the previous year, due to inventory buildup and lower EBITDA.
- TAKKT is focusing on portfolio optimization, customer alignment, and improving profitability and cash flow, while also preparing for various scenarios regarding the ongoing trade dispute.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung 1/2025" to English is "Quarterly Report 1/2025.", at TAKKT is on 29.04.2025.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 7,9100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.
+0,51 %
+7,58 %
-4,79 %
-3,52 %
-39,41 %
-49,10 %
+6,00 %
-51,57 %
+22,59 %
ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600
