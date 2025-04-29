GESCO SE Unveils 2025 Financial Outlook & Results

GESCO SE published its Annual Report 2024, confirming preliminary figures with sales of €513.8 million and operating EBIT of €15.2 million.

The company expects sales for 2025 to be between €485 - 515 million and group earnings of €13 - 17 million.

A significant reduction in working capital led to a high cash flow from operating activities, increasing by €18.1 million to €51.2 million.

The Foundry and Steelworks divisions at Doerrenberg were sold, and a management buyout occurred at AstroPlast, affecting adjusted sales and earnings figures for 2024.

The Management proposes a dividend of €0.10 per share for the 2024 fiscal year, focusing on organic and inorganic growth, share buyback, and dividend distribution.

GESCO SE is a Prime Standard-listed industrial group specializing in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at GESCO is on 29.04.2025.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 15,900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,31 % since publication.





