GESCO SE Unveils 2025 Financial Outlook & Results
GESCO SE's 2024 report showcases financial resilience and strategic foresight, setting the stage for continued success in the coming year.
- GESCO SE published its Annual Report 2024, confirming preliminary figures with sales of €513.8 million and operating EBIT of €15.2 million.
- The company expects sales for 2025 to be between €485 - 515 million and group earnings of €13 - 17 million.
- A significant reduction in working capital led to a high cash flow from operating activities, increasing by €18.1 million to €51.2 million.
- The Foundry and Steelworks divisions at Doerrenberg were sold, and a management buyout occurred at AstroPlast, affecting adjusted sales and earnings figures for 2024.
- The Management proposes a dividend of €0.10 per share for the 2024 fiscal year, focusing on organic and inorganic growth, share buyback, and dividend distribution.
- GESCO SE is a Prime Standard-listed industrial group specializing in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare, and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure.
