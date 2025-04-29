Mutares Nets €29.5M in Q1 2025, Eyes Strategic Exits

Mutares achieved a net income of EUR 29.5 million for Q1 2025, with further partial exits from Steyr Motors and Alcura Care, and a full exit pipeline.

Revenues from consulting services and management fees reached EUR 26.2 million, while group revenues increased by 13% to EUR 1,526.2 million.

Mutares completed acquisitions of VR-Logistics, Magirus, SMA Metalltechnik, Buderus Edelstahl, GDL Anläggning & Miljö, and Nervión in Q1 2025.

The company reduced its stake in Steyr Motors from 70.9% to around 40%, generating gross proceeds of approximately EUR 74.0 million.

Mutares plans further successful exits by the end of 2025, with sale processes for portfolio companies expected to generate over EUR 200 million in gross proceeds.

The company aims to increase group revenues to EUR 10 billion by 2028 and net income for Mutares Holding to EUR 200 million, with expansion into China, India, and the US.

The next important date at mutares is on 29.04.2025: Publication of Annual Financial Report 2024.

