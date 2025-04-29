Symrise Shines: Strong Q1 Growth & Steady Outlook

Symrise achieved organic growth of 4.2% in Q1 2025, with sales reaching €1.3 billion, driven by higher volumes.

The company reaffirms its 2025 guidance, targeting organic growth of 5-7%, an EBITDA margin of around 21%, and business free cash flow of around 14%.

The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment saw organic growth of 5.9%, with strong performance in food and beverage applications, particularly in the EAME and Asia/Pacific regions.

The Scent & Care segment recorded organic sales growth of 1.7%, with strong momentum in fragrance applications and aroma molecules, despite a tough comparison with the previous year.

Symrise is executing its ONE Symrise strategy, focusing on growth, efficiency, and portfolio management, and is exploring strategic options for its chemicals production activities.

The company aims for long-term growth, expecting to surpass the annual market growth rate of 3-4%, and has set mid-term targets for 2028, including organic growth of 5-7% and an EBITDA margin of 21-23%.

The next important date, Interim Report January – March 2025, at Symrise is on 29.04.2025.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 98,00EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,99EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.318,50PKT (+0,01 %).





