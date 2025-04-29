Symrise Shines: Strong Q1 Growth & Steady Outlook
Symrise kicks off 2025 with a robust start, achieving a notable 4.2% organic growth in Q1. With sales soaring to €1.3 billion, the company confidently reaffirms its ambitious 2025 targets. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment shines with a 5.9% growth, especially in EAME and Asia/Pacific. Meanwhile, Scent & Care records a 1.7% growth, driven by fragrance applications. Symrise's ONE strategy emphasizes growth and efficiency, aiming to outpace market growth by 2028.
- Symrise achieved organic growth of 4.2% in Q1 2025, with sales reaching €1.3 billion, driven by higher volumes.
- The company reaffirms its 2025 guidance, targeting organic growth of 5-7%, an EBITDA margin of around 21%, and business free cash flow of around 14%.
- The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment saw organic growth of 5.9%, with strong performance in food and beverage applications, particularly in the EAME and Asia/Pacific regions.
- The Scent & Care segment recorded organic sales growth of 1.7%, with strong momentum in fragrance applications and aroma molecules, despite a tough comparison with the previous year.
- Symrise is executing its ONE Symrise strategy, focusing on growth, efficiency, and portfolio management, and is exploring strategic options for its chemicals production activities.
- The company aims for long-term growth, expecting to surpass the annual market growth rate of 3-4%, and has set mid-term targets for 2028, including organic growth of 5-7% and an EBITDA margin of 21-23%.
