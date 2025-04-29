Mayr-Melnhof Karton: Q1 2025 Results Unveiled!

Significant earnings increase in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, with adjusted operating profit rising by 53.7% and profit before tax increasing by 76.4%.

Sales slightly increased by 1.7% to EUR 1,042.6 million in Q1 2025 compared to EUR 1,025.0 million in Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 26.2% from EUR 94.5 million to EUR 119.3 million.

MM Food & Premium Packaging showed strong performance due to productivity increases and cost reductions, while MM Pharma & Healthcare Packaging maintained market demand but with lower earnings.

MM Board & Paper improved earnings significantly compared to the previous year, despite a heterogeneous price level and steady capacity utilization.

The company focuses on cost, technology, and innovation leadership to strengthen competitiveness amid weak demand and high uncertainty, with ongoing efficiency improvement programs.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 29.04.2025.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 79,00EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.






