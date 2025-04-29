Porsche AG's Bold Investment in Future Ventures
Porsche is revving up its electrification efforts with a €1.3 billion investment, while navigating financial shifts and strategic acquisitions to power its future.
- Porsche is investing an additional 1.3 billion euros in 2025 for its product portfolio, software, battery activities, and organizational adjustments.
- The share of electrified vehicles delivered by Porsche increased to 39% in the first quarter of 2025, with 26% being fully electric and 13% plug-in hybrids.
- Porsche's group sales revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was 8.86 billion euros, a decrease from 9.01 billion euros the previous year, and the operating profit was 0.76 billion euros, down from 1.28 billion euros.
- Porsche completed a significant investment by acquiring a majority stake in V4Smart GmbH & Co. KG and holds a stake in VARTA AG to secure its supply of high-performance battery cells.
- Porsche adjusted its financial forecast for 2025 due to special effects, expecting sales revenue between 37 and 38 billion euros and a return on sales between 6.5% and 8.5%.
- The introduction of US import tariffs is expected to have negative impacts on Porsche's financial results for April and May 2025, which are included in the adjusted forecast.
