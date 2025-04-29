Porsche AG's Bold Investment in Future Ventures

Porsche is investing an additional 1.3 billion euros in 2025 for its product portfolio, software, battery activities, and organizational adjustments.

The share of electrified vehicles delivered by Porsche increased to 39% in the first quarter of 2025, with 26% being fully electric and 13% plug-in hybrids.

Porsche's group sales revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was 8.86 billion euros, a decrease from 9.01 billion euros the previous year, and the operating profit was 0.76 billion euros, down from 1.28 billion euros.

Porsche completed a significant investment by acquiring a majority stake in V4Smart GmbH & Co. KG and holds a stake in VARTA AG to secure its supply of high-performance battery cells.

Porsche adjusted its financial forecast for 2025 due to special effects, expecting sales revenue between 37 and 38 billion euros and a return on sales between 6.5% and 8.5%.

The introduction of US import tariffs is expected to have negative impacts on Porsche's financial results for April and May 2025, which are included in the adjusted forecast.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Porsche AG is on 29.04.2025.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 44,21EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.332,00PKT (+0,07 %).





