    StartseiteAktienGlobal Fashion Group AktieNachrichten zu Global Fashion Group
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Global Fashion Group Reveals Q1 2025 Results

    Global Fashion Group strides forward with promising financial metrics in Q1 2025. Notable highlights include a 1.3% rise in Net Merchandise Value and a revenue boost of 0.9%. With robust growth in LATAM and ANZ, GFG showcases resilience amidst global challenges.

    • Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a 1.3% increase in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) and a 0.9% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, with significant margin improvements.
    • The Marketplace NMV accounted for 41% of total NMV, and the Gross Margin increased to 46.0% from 43.9% in Q1 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to (7.3)% from (11.2)% in Q1 2024, despite a decrease in active customers by 5.2% and order frequency by 2.2%.
    • GFG's largest markets, LATAM and ANZ, maintained positive NMV growth, with LATAM increasing by 14.0% and ANZ by 6.6% year-on-year.
    • GFG closed Q1 with €158 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €98 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash, confirming its full-year guidance for 2025 with expected NMV in the range of (5)-5% year-on-year.
    • GFG is not directly impacted by U.S. tariffs but acknowledges potential effects from global macroeconomic trends, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes on its markets.

    The next important date, Q1 Results 2025, at Global Fashion Group is on 29.04.2025.

    The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,3125EUR and was up +3,14 % compared with the previous day.


    Global Fashion Group

    +0,33 %
    +19,52 %
    +3,45 %
    +36,36 %
    +30,15 %
    -83,86 %
    -81,13 %
    -92,76 %
    ISIN:LU2010095458WKN:A2PLUG





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Global Fashion Group Reveals Q1 2025 Results Global Fashion Group strides forward with promising financial metrics in Q1 2025. Notable highlights include a 1.3% rise in Net Merchandise Value and a revenue boost of 0.9%. With robust growth in LATAM and ANZ, GFG showcases resilience amidst …