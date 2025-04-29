Global Fashion Group Reveals Q1 2025 Results
Global Fashion Group strides forward with promising financial metrics in Q1 2025. Notable highlights include a 1.3% rise in Net Merchandise Value and a revenue boost of 0.9%. With robust growth in LATAM and ANZ, GFG showcases resilience amidst global challenges.
- Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a 1.3% increase in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) and a 0.9% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, with significant margin improvements.
- The Marketplace NMV accounted for 41% of total NMV, and the Gross Margin increased to 46.0% from 43.9% in Q1 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to (7.3)% from (11.2)% in Q1 2024, despite a decrease in active customers by 5.2% and order frequency by 2.2%.
- GFG's largest markets, LATAM and ANZ, maintained positive NMV growth, with LATAM increasing by 14.0% and ANZ by 6.6% year-on-year.
- GFG closed Q1 with €158 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €98 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash, confirming its full-year guidance for 2025 with expected NMV in the range of (5)-5% year-on-year.
- GFG is not directly impacted by U.S. tariffs but acknowledges potential effects from global macroeconomic trends, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes on its markets.
