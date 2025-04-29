Global Fashion Group Reveals Q1 2025 Results

Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a 1.3% increase in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) and a 0.9% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, with significant margin improvements.

The Marketplace NMV accounted for 41% of total NMV, and the Gross Margin increased to 46.0% from 43.9% in Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to (7.3)% from (11.2)% in Q1 2024, despite a decrease in active customers by 5.2% and order frequency by 2.2%.

GFG's largest markets, LATAM and ANZ, maintained positive NMV growth, with LATAM increasing by 14.0% and ANZ by 6.6% year-on-year.

GFG closed Q1 with €158 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €98 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash, confirming its full-year guidance for 2025 with expected NMV in the range of (5)-5% year-on-year.

GFG is not directly impacted by U.S. tariffs but acknowledges potential effects from global macroeconomic trends, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes on its markets.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,3125EUR and was up +3,14 % compared with the previous day.






