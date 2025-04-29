Ringmetall Thrives in 2024 Amid Year-End Economic Slowdown

Ringmetall SE had a successful year in 2024 despite a slight economic slowdown, with group revenue decreasing by 3.7% to EUR 174.9 million.

EBITDA increased significantly by 23.9% to EUR 23.7 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 13.6%.

The company faced adverse economic and geopolitical influences, impacting market development and business performance.

The Closure Systems business unit generated EUR 121.4 million in revenue, accounting for 69.4% of total revenue, while the Liner business unit contributed EUR 53.5 million, or 30.6%.

Operating cash flow decreased by 13.5% to EUR 19.1 million, but cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 11.8 million, and equity rose to EUR 88.7 million.

For 2025, Ringmetall SE expects consolidated revenue between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million, with EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million, excluding planned acquisitions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Ringmetall is on 29.04.2025.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,3600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





