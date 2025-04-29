KAP's 2024 Profit Surge: A Year of Impressive Gains!
KAP AG's financial journey in 2024 paints a picture of resilience and strategic growth. Despite a slight dip in revenue, the company achieved a remarkable 72.4% surge in normalised EBITDA. Impairment losses posed challenges, yet strategic decisions, like withholding dividends, aim to fortify future stability. While engineered products faced demand issues, flexible films thrived, showcasing adaptability and innovation. Looking ahead, KAP AG remains optimistic, setting ambitious targets for 2025 amidst market uncertainties.
- KAP AG achieved improved profitability in 2024 with a revenue of €252.5 million, a decrease of 4.8%, but a significant increase in normalised EBITDA by 72.4% to €21.9 million.
- Impairment losses in precision components and surface technologies segments impacted the net loss, but not the normalised EBITDA or liquidity.
- No dividend will be distributed for 2024 to improve the capital and financing structure, with plans for future restructuring and optimisation.
- The engineered products segment saw a revenue decrease of 5.3% due to weak demand, but normalised EBITDA increased significantly from €3.1 million to €6.5 million.
- The flexible films segment experienced a 4.5% revenue growth, with normalised EBITDA rising by 43.2% to €11.6 million, driven by demand for high-quality products.
- Guidance for 2025 anticipates revenue between €245 and 265 million and normalised EBITDA between €19 and 23 million, despite a challenging market environment.
ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
