Nagarro's FY 2024 Revenue Soars to €972M, EBITDA Margin at 15.1%

Nagarro reported preliminary revenue of €972 million for FY 2024, a 6.6% increase from €912.1 million in 2023.

The company's gross margin for 2024 was 30.4%, with gross profit reaching €295.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to €146.5 million in 2024, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1%, up from 13.8% in 2023.

Nagarro's cash balance at the end of 2024 was €192.6 million, compared to €110.1 million at the end of 2023.

The company reported a total of 17,695 professionals as of December 31, 2024.

Nagarro plans to publish its audited annual report for 2024 and the unaudited quarterly statement for Q1 2025 on May 15, 2025.

