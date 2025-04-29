Cherry SE's Q1 2025: On Budget, Down from Last Year
Cherry SE's Q1 2025 financials reveal a 16% revenue drop and a negative EBITDA margin, with regional and divisional variances. The CEO remains optimistic, focusing on growth and cost efficiency.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE's Q1 2025 revenue was EUR 25.3 million, approximately 16% lower than Q1 2024.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for Q1 2025 was -8.0%, down from 2.8% in the previous year.
- CHERRY Americas faced demand-side effects due to anticipated U.S. tariffs, while CHERRY APAC exceeded expectations.
- The Digital Health & Solutions division saw a decline due to the base effect from e-prescriptions and the postponed electronic patient record rollout.
- Cherry SE's 2025 forecast expects revenue between EUR 105 to 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% to 6%.
- Cherry SE's CEO highlighted ongoing macroeconomic challenges and emphasized a focus on growth opportunities and cost management.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Cherry is on 30.04.2025.
