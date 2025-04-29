M1 Kliniken: Strong EBIT & Earnings Surge in 2024 Preview

M1 Kliniken AG reported a 70% increase in EBIT and a 57% rise in earnings per share for the 2024 financial year.

Group revenue increased by 7% to EUR 339.2 million, with EBITDA rising by 52% to EUR 32.0 million.

The Beauty segment was the main growth driver, with a 30% revenue increase to EUR 91.7 million and a stable EBIT margin of around 22%.

Five new clinics were opened, bringing the total to 63 clinics in ten countries, enhancing market leadership in Europe and Australia.

The Trading segment's EBIT increased significantly to EUR 6.72 million, while the financial result declined due to higher interest rates.

M1 Kliniken AG plans to continue its profitable growth in 2025, targeting annual revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million by 2029 in the Beauty segment.

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 16,520EUR and was up +1,98 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,660EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,85 % since publication.





