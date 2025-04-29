Photon Energy Group Reveals 2024 Annual Report
Photon Energy Group shines with a 27.3% revenue surge, hitting EUR 89.9 million, driven by Engineering and New Energy divisions. EBITDA skyrocketed to EUR 7.8 million, more than doubling from last year's EUR 3.7 million. The net loss narrowed to EUR -13.2 million, a significant improvement from EUR -15.8 million. Despite a negative total comprehensive income of EUR -9.4 million, the Group remains optimistic. With a 16.2 MWp capacity boost, reaching 129.6 MWp, 2025 promises growth in engineering and energy trading.
- Photon Energy Group's consolidated revenues increased by 27.3% year-on-year, reaching EUR 89.9 million, with significant contributions from the Engineering and New Energy divisions.
- EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 7.8 million, compared to EUR 3.7 million in 2023.
- The Group recorded a net loss of EUR -13.2 million, an improvement from a net loss of EUR -15.8 million in the previous year.
- Total comprehensive income was negative at EUR -9.4 million, compared to a positive EUR 0.5 million in 2023.
- The total capacity added to the proprietary portfolio in 2024 was 16.2 MWp, resulting in a net increase to 129.6 MWp by year-end.
- The outlook for 2025 includes expectations of continued growth, particularly in engineering revenues and energy trading, despite anticipated lower capacity market contracts.
