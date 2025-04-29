89 0 Kommentare Photon Energy Group Reveals 2024 Annual Report

Photon Energy Group shines with a 27.3% revenue surge, hitting EUR 89.9 million, driven by Engineering and New Energy divisions. EBITDA skyrocketed to EUR 7.8 million, more than doubling from last year's EUR 3.7 million. The net loss narrowed to EUR -13.2 million, a significant improvement from EUR -15.8 million. Despite a negative total comprehensive income of EUR -9.4 million, the Group remains optimistic. With a 16.2 MWp capacity boost, reaching 129.6 MWp, 2025 promises growth in engineering and energy trading.

