Grammer AG Unveils Q1 2025 Results: Key Insights Inside!
GRAMMER AG's strategic overhaul is paying off, with a remarkable boost in profitability despite a slight dip in revenue. While revenue dipped by 2.2%, EBIT soared to EUR 19.2 million, showcasing the success of the TOP 10 program. Regional performance varied, with notable declines in the AMERICAS and EMEA, but a promising rise in APAC. Looking ahead, GRAMMER anticipates steady revenue and improved EBIT, navigating through geopolitical uncertainties.
- GRAMMER AG's restructuring measures under the TOP 10 program have significantly increased profitability, with EBIT rising to EUR 19.2 million in Q1 2025 from EUR 10.9 million in Q1 2024.
- Revenue decreased by 2.2% to EUR 487.4 million in Q1 2025, with notable declines in the AMERICAS region (14.9%) and EMEA region (1.5%), but an increase in the APAC region (4.5%).
- Operating EBIT, adjusted for negative currency effects, was EUR 23.9 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 9.4 million in Q1 2024, with an operating EBIT margin of 4.9%.
- The Automotive product area saw a slight revenue increase to EUR 313.9 million, while the Commercial Vehicles product area experienced a 7.5% decline to EUR 173.5 million.
- GRAMMER's total assets decreased by 3.5% to EUR 1,640.5 million as of March 31, 2025, with equity increasing by 2.0% to EUR 272.3 million, improving the equity ratio to 16.6%.
- The GRAMMER Executive Board expects 2025 revenue to remain around EUR 1.9 billion, with operating EBIT of approximately EUR 60 million, contingent on geopolitical developments.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Grammer is on 29.04.2025.
The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 7,1750EUR and was up +9,13 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005895403WKN:589540
