XTPL's 2024 Results Boost Growth Outlook with Industrial Gains
XTPL's remarkable 2024 achievements, from record revenues to technological innovations, pave the way for ambitious growth and strategic expansion in the coming years.
- XTPL generated total revenue of PLN 13.7 million in 2024, with PLN 12.3 million from product and service sales, and a record-breaking fourth quarter contributing PLN 6.4 million.
- The company delivered 12 Delta Printing System (DPS) devices in 2024, expanding its presence in the North American market, including opening a Demo Center in Boston.
- XTPL launched its first industrial implementation of Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) technology on January 3, 2025, for a leading Chinese display manufacturer, with potential for additional orders.
- The company reported an EBITDA of PLN -17.2 million in 2024 due to increased investments for scaling its business, with a cash position of PLN 27.7 million at year-end.
- XTPL's 2023-2026 Strategy aims for PLN 100 million in commercial sales by 2026, supported by a PLN 60 million investment plan across sales, production, and R&D.
- The company is currently commercializing three business lines: UPD modules, Delta Printing System (DPS) devices, and High Performance Materials (HPM), with nine projects in advanced stages of industrial implementation.
