Knorr-Bremse: Strong Q1/25 Orders & Cashflow Boost Financials

Knorr-Bremse reported a strong order intake of approximately €2.376 billion for Q1/25, exceeding expectations of €2.066 billion.

Revenues for Q1/25 were around €1.958 billion, slightly below the expected €1.973 billion.

Operating EBIT was approximately €236 million, with an EBIT margin of 12.1%, both slightly below consensus estimates.

Net income was around €143 million, below the expected €152 million, due to restructuring provisions under the BOOST program.

Free cashflow improved significantly to around €15 million, benefiting from a €45 million tax refund, compared to a negative €95 million in Q1/24.

The Rail division saw strong order growth in Asia and North America, while the Truck division performed well in Europe.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 84,95EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.527,51PKT (+0,41 %).





