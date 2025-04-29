Knorr-Bremse: Strong Q1/25 Orders & Cashflow Boost Financials
Knorr-Bremse started 2025 on a high note with a stellar order intake, while navigating challenges in revenue and EBIT. A notable free cash flow improvement and strong divisional performances rounded off the quarter.
Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
- Knorr-Bremse reported a strong order intake of approximately €2.376 billion for Q1/25, exceeding expectations of €2.066 billion.
- Revenues for Q1/25 were around €1.958 billion, slightly below the expected €1.973 billion.
- Operating EBIT was approximately €236 million, with an EBIT margin of 12.1%, both slightly below consensus estimates.
- Net income was around €143 million, below the expected €152 million, due to restructuring provisions under the BOOST program.
- Free cashflow improved significantly to around €15 million, benefiting from a €45 million tax refund, compared to a negative €95 million in Q1/24.
- The Rail division saw strong order growth in Asia and North America, while the Truck division performed well in Europe.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 84,95EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.527,51PKT (+0,41 %).
