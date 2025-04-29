Evotec SE: Q1 2025 Results Revealed on May 6th!

Evotec SE will announce its first quarter 2025 results on 6 May 2025.

A conference call in English will be held to discuss the results and provide a performance update.

Evotec is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a multimodality platform combining innovative technologies, data, and science.

The company collaborates with all Top 20 Pharma companies and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and other healthcare stakeholders.

Evotec operates globally with over 4,800 employees and has a portfolio of more than 100 R&D projects.

The announcement contains forward-looking statements about future events, including Evotec's expectations for revenues and R&D expenses.

