Evotec SE: Q1 2025 Results Revealed on May 6th!

- Evotec SE will announce its first quarter 2025 results on 6 May 2025.
- A conference call in English will be held to discuss the results and provide a performance update.
- Evotec is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a multimodality platform combining innovative technologies, data, and science.
- The company collaborates with all Top 20 Pharma companies and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and other healthcare stakeholders.
- Evotec operates globally with over 4,800 employees and has a portfolio of more than 100 R&D projects.
- The announcement contains forward-looking statements about future events, including Evotec's expectations for revenues and R&D expenses.
